Oregon to host statewide symposium on youth experiencing homelessness programing

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

(Salem) – The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) will host the Statewide Symposium on Youth Experiencing Homelessness Programming conference on Oct. 29.

This virtual event seeks to renew community involvement surrounding youth experiencing homelessness in Oregon through a half-day of training, information sharing, and action planning to launch the next phase of supports and services.

The Statewide Symposium on Youth Experiencing Homelessness Programming is intended for all organizations and individuals interested in or involved with planning for housing instability, homeless systems and youth services.

Topics that will be discussed include:

• The state of youth homelessness in Oregon and across the country

• In-depth data discussion and results from the Statewide Homeless Youth Needs Assessment

• State Legislative Updates from the 2021 session surrounding recently passed bills affecting youth experiencing homelessness

• Information on Direct Cash Transfer Program

• Recommendations for a statewide Youth Action Board from young leaders across Oregon

This is a free event.

To get more information or register for the event, visit https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/CHILDREN/Homeless-Youth/Pages/Training.aspx