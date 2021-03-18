Oregon to allow limited fans at outdoor sporting events

The Portland Timbers and the Portland Thorns will be able to welcome a limited number of fans back to home soccer games starting next month.

The Oregon Health Authority says outdoor sporting events can be held at 25% capacity.

That’s approximately 6,500 people at Providence Park.

The Thorns will host the first professional sporting event in Oregon with fans since the coronavirus shutdown when they host Kansas City on April 9 in the National Women’s Soccer League’s preseason Challenge Cup Tournament.