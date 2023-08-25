▶️ Kotek visits Deschutes County on statewide tour

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Gov. Tina Kotek visited Deschutes County Thursday as part of a two-day tour of the tri-county area.

During a press availability in Redmond, she said she was impressed at how communities around the state are addressing high priority topics like drought, mental health and addiction.

“As governor, it’s helpful to know we have similar goals because then it just makes it easier. We’re not fighting over what we want to work on. We’re just trying to figure out how to get it done,” Kotek said.

The Deschutes County visit came a day after stops in Jefferson and Crook counties.

Kotek vowed during her campaign that she would tour all 36 Oregon counties.