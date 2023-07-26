Oregon’s Tina Kotek has lowest approval rating of all 50 governors, poll finds

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A new national poll finds Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has the lowest approval rating of all 50 current U.S. governors.

The poll by Morning Consult shows Kotek, a Democrat, with a 45% approval rating. That’s two points lower than Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, also a Democrat.

Kotek also has a 39% disapproval rating, which is tied for 13th highest.

Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont, a Republican, has the highest approval rating at 76%. He’s followed by Gov. Mark Gordon, also a Republican, of Wyoming at 69%.

RELATED: Kotek hasn’t ‘made a commitment’ on signing Oregon self-serve gas bill

RELATED: LaVonne Griffin-Valade appointed Oregon Secretary of State, replacing Fagan

Then there is a three-way tie at 64% for Democratic Gov. Josh Green of Hawaii, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire and Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky.

Beshear’s approval level is interesting because he’s a Democrat in a solidly red state. Since 1956, Kentucky has picked Democrats just four times in the presidential election (1964, 1976. 1992 and 1996). Sixty-two percent of voters favored Republcian Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

The bottom five in the approval poll are Kotek, Hobbs, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican; Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat; and Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat.

Among the Republican governors who are currently running for president, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a 54% approval rating and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is at 57%. Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, who has been floated as a possible presidential contender, is also at 57%.

Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, who has been mentioned as a potential Democratic presidential candidate, has a 56% approval rating.

The highest disapproval rating goes to Wisconsin’s Evers (44%) while the lowest belongs to Wyoming’s Gordon (19%).

“Surveys conducted quarterly in 2021-2023 among representative samples of registered voters in each state, with margins of error of +/-1 percentage point,” Morning Consult said.