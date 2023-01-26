You could be due $7,742 on your taxes and not even know it

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon tax officials are urging state taxpayers to check their eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). They could be due more than $7,742 and may not even know it.

The EITC is a federal and state tax credit for people making less than $59,187 in 2022. The Oregon Department of Revenue said many people miss out because they aren’t aware of it, particularly if their income is so low that they are not required to file a tax return.

The Oregon Department of Revenue said families may be eligible for a maximum refundable credit of $6.935 on their federal tax return, and a maximum Oregon Earned Income Credit of $807 on their state tax return. Certain taxpayers without children may also be eligible for these credits.

Here is more from the Department of Revenue:

Individuals may qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit, even if they are not required to file. To receive the refundable credits, however, they must file a federal and state tax return.

Basic qualifications for EITC include:

All filing statuses are eligible, but some have specific requirements that must be met in order to qualify. You, your spouse, or any qualifying child must have a Social Security number to claim the federal credit. Your earned income in 2022 must be below certain limits based on your number of qualifying dependents. You may be eligible even if you do not have a qualifying child.



Taxpayers can use the IRS EITC Assistant to check their eligibility further. The assistant is available in English and Spanish.

Many of the basic qualifications for the Federal EITC are the same as those for the Oregon EIC, but Oregon also allows taxpayers who use an individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN) to file their taxes, or have a qualifying child with an ITIN, to claim the Oregon EIC. If you have an ITIN, claim the Oregon EIC using schedule OR-EIC-ITIN.

Taxpayers can visit the Earned Income Credit page of the Revenue website for more information on the Oregon EIC, as well as more information about their eligibility