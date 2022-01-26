Oregon surpasses 6,000 COVID deaths; OHA reports 8,207 cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 54 new COVID-19-related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,048 the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 8,207 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 605,363

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (45), Benton (289), Clackamas (551), Clatsop (46), Columbia (92), Coos (158), Crook (110), Curry (33), Deschutes (541), Douglas (188), Gilliam (2), Grant (41), Harney (9), Hood River (51), Jackson (558), Jefferson (104), Josephine (224), Klamath (155), Lake (20), Lane (692), Lincoln (69), Linn (398), Malheur (78), Marion (910), Morrow (55), Multnomah (931), Polk (238), Sherman (6), Tillamook (48), Umatilla (198), Union (55), Wallowa (26), Wasco (82), Washington (911), Wheeler (14) and Yamhill (279).

COVID-19 weekly cases decline, hospitalizations surge

OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report released today showed a decline in weekly cases, but sharply rising hospitalizations and a staggering test positivity rate.

OHA reported 47,361 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Jan 17, through Sunday, Jan. 23 – a 9.5% decline from last week’s pandemic high.

There were 638 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations, a 45% increase over the previous week, and the highest since the Delta surge peaked at 1,036 hospitalizations.

COVID-19-related deaths fell to 59, from 83 the previous week.

Reported COVID-19 test results dropped 9.9% to 288,232 for the week of Jan.16 to Jan.22. Test positivity rose from 22.5% to 25%.

Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 273 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19-related deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations



St. Charles on Wednesday reported it had 78 COVID patients; six are in the ICU and five are on ventilators.

Of those 78 patients, 31 are fully vaccinated.

The number represents those with “active COVID” upon admission and require special isolation or treatment. It does not include patients who are there for other reasons and also happen to test positive for COVID.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

There are 68 available adult ICU beds out of 652 total (10% availability) and 259 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,192 (6% availability).

1/26/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 68 (10%) 28 (8%) 1 (1%) 12 (13%) 12 (20%) 1 (10%) 7 (17%) 7 (27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 259 (6%) 29 (1%) 18 (3%) 63 (11%) 39 (9%) 4 (8%) 71 (17%) 35 (29%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 13,818 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 25. Of that total, 1,215 were initial doses, 867 were second doses and 5,346 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 6,250 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Jan. 25.

The seven-day running average is now 11,041 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,018,524 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 204,660 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,641,295 doses of Moderna and 264,049 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,117,666 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,818,413 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.