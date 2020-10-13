Oregon surpasses 600 COVID deaths; 321 new cases reported

COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 605, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The OHA reported 321 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 37,780.

“Each death is a reminder to the rest of us of the severity and danger of COVID-19,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen after passing the sad milestone of 600 deaths. “Each of us has our own reasons why we take individual COVID-19 prevention steps like wearing a mask, keeping physically distant, and avoiding gatherings, but for most of us, we take these actions to protect our families, friends and neighbors. OHA sends its condolences to every Oregonian who has lost someone to COVID-19.”

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Benton (10), Clackamas (37), Clatsop (5), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Curry (4), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (39), Lincoln (5), Linn (20), Malheur (14), Marion (35), Multnomah (45), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (11), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (50), and Yamhill (11).

Deschutes County has reported 996 cases and 13 deaths.

Crook County has reported 71 cases and one death.

Jefferson County has reported 590 cases and eight deaths.

St. Charles reported Tuesday it has four COVID patients and none are in the ICU.

SCHOOL METRIC WATCH:

Each day we will be posting the Sunday-Saturday running tally of COVID cases in Deschutes County* as they relate to the weekly metrics many are watching for kids to return to school.

Counties need to have 30 or fewer cases per 100,000 people to bring kids back in grades K-3. With about 200,000 residents, Deschutes County’s target number is 60 or fewer total cases.

So far this week, Deschutes County has reported 19 cases since Sunday.

* The final weekly tally reported by the OHA may differ based on a variety of factors.