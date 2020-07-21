Oregon succession group cannot bypass signature requirement

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a petition to bypass state-required signatures to qualify as a ballot measure its proposal for 17 counties to divorce from Oregon and become part of Idaho.

U.S. District Judge Michael J. McShane ruled Monday that the group Move Oregon’s Border was not “reasonably diligent” in attempting to collect signatures, even amid the unusual limitations due to the coronavirus global pandemic.

The Oregonian reported the judge found that Move Oregon’s Border provided scant evidence of a conscientious effort to obtain signatures thus far.

The plaintiffs only held one rally in Roseburg on March 7, collecting 389 signatures.