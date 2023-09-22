▶️ Oregon student test scores recovering from pandemic, but a long way to go

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Oregon’s education system is stabilizing according to statewide assessments of student performance. Some student groups have achieved pre-pandemic levels in English, mathematics and science.

The English and mathematics summative tests are given in grades 3-8 plus 11th grade. Science assessments are given in grades 5, 8 and 11.

The results show the percentage of students who were proficient in spring 2023.

The term “proficient” refers to whether students are on track to be college and career ready once they graduate from high school.

“We are pleased that there’s an upward trend. Our assessment scores have continued to go up over the last couple of years,” said Jason Carr, Crook County Schools Communications Director. “Between our English language arts and mathematic data, we exceed state averages in most grade levels.”

But Carr says when the average person looks at the scores and sees 48% proficiency and 57% proficiency, “those seem like low numbers. We want much higher proficiency rates. We will continue to work with our principals, teachers and support staff to do what we can to ensure we continue on the upward trend.”

All the local educators we spoke with cautioned parents and the public not to read to much into the proficiency rates, especially where student participation in the tests drops below 80% which hampers the validity of the results.

“You can break it down by grade level. You can break it down by elementary and secondary. You can break it down by subject,” said Linda Seebert, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning with the Redmond School District. “Then I believe the data also breaks it down by different student groups. Depending on what your interest is you can get very deep into those data results.”

Bend La Pine School District’s overall student proficiency rates remain above average but there are year over year declines in some grade levels.

Bend La Pine Schools are addressing the declines with new early literacy programs that are being implemented this school year.

“As we have moved past the pandemic, our schools have put considerable energy into helping students reconnect to their schools and experience a sense of belonging in their school communities,” said Scott Maben, Bend La Pine Schools Communications Director. “Just as important is our renewed focus on helping students meet high standards of achievement, along with continuing to support our teachers in use of high-quality instructional practices.”

