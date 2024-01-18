Redmond Airport shuts down runways as freezing rain falls

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Municipal Airport has shut down the runways due to the freezing rain hitting the region Thursday. RDM posted the closure just after 2:00 p.m. on Facebook.

The airport is urging people to contact their airlines directly about flight status.

In an earlier post, RDM said the airport and all City offices were closing to make sure that staff can get home safely before the freezing rain gets worse.

Some flights were being diverted to Eugene.

Here is a look at the airport flight arrival status page at 3:20 p.m. Thursday.