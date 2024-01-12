Some Bend natural gas customers asked to reduce use during winter storm

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Cascade Natural Gas is asking some of its customers in west Bend to cut down on their natural gas use during a cold snap due to capacity concerns. The request comes as single-digit temperatures with sub-zero wind chill are expected to hit the region this weekend.

Cascade is asking customers west of Northwest Mount Washington Drive, between NW Skyliners Road and Archie Briggs Road, to cut back from 6:00 p.m. Friday through Monday at noon.

“We anticipate increased natural gas usage due to forecasted extreme cold temperatures in the area,” CNG said on its website. “This may put stress on natural gas flow, which could affect service. You can help by lowering your thermostat as much as you can comfortably manage, minimizing hot water usage and turning off natural gas fireplaces, garage heaters and any other non-essential appliances that use natural gas.”

In February 2023, the company requested customers in parts of west Bend and west Redmond to cut back on use during a cold spell. That move affected about 2,500 customers.

At the time, company spokesman Mark Hanson told Central Oregon Daily that Cascade was planning to update the pipeline to provide more capacity so that it didn’t happen again. On Friday, Hanson said some of that work was completed.

“Cascade finished two projects in west Redmond that resolved the issue in that area, and two of three projects in west Bend, that resolved part of the issue there,” Hanson said in an email. “The final project is still under construction. Once finished, it will resolve the capacity issue for west Bend.”