Stolen car crashes upside down, catches fire on washed-out Tillamook Co. road

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The driver of a stolen car ended up crashing Sunday in Tillamook County, landing upside down on a washed out road that had been closed due to a landslide.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said that at about 8:22 a.m. Sunday, police and first responders were called to a report that the car had crashed and was on fire in the slide area on Sandlake Road. Whoever was in the car had left the scene before police got there.

“The road has been closed for sometime, but they removed the barrier and road closed signs and drove directly into the hole,” Deputy Ben Berger said in a Facebook post. “This has been an ongoing problem, with people removing the barriers and driving on the closed portion of the road. Obviously it is extremely dangerous.”

About an hour after the crash, 911 received a call the car had been stolen just a few hours earlier about five miles from the crash scene. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact them.

The road is expected to reopen by the end of March.