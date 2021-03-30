Oregon State’s dream NCAA tourney run ends in crushing loss

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Picked to finish last in the Pac-12, Oregon State went on a dream late-season run that finally ended with an Elite Eight loss to No. 2 seed Houston on Monday night.

The Beavers rallied from a 17-point hole to force a 55-all tie, only to watch Houston slip away for a 67-61 victory.

The 11th-seeded Beavers beat five Top 25 teams this season, the most since their 1975-76 team won the same number, and won their first game in the NCAA Tournament since 1982.

They also tied the 1963 Final Four team for the most tournament wins in school history with three.