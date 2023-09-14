OSU-Cascades brings in $2.3 million for research

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State University-Cascades is bringing in $2.3 million for research in the past fiscal year. The money comes from both federal grants and private foundations.

The school, located in Bend, is directing the money toward research on world issues like water conservation, the decline of bats in the Pacific Northwest and the impact of the environment on children’s health.

“We are a top-tier research university. We have faculty doing amazing research on some of the world’s biggest problems that affect our local communities. So our students get to benefit from that,” said Shannon Lipscomb, OSU-Cascades Associate Dean for Research.

RELATED: OSU-Cascades to begin $36 million campus development construction

RELATED: OSU-Cascades researcher develops device to track household food waste

OSU-Cascades says this money is a big way they can continue to grow their faculty and attract students to their research.

Among the research OSU-Cascades highlighted in its announcement: