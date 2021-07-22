Oregon State Rep. Gary Leif dies

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Rep. Gary Leif has died. He was 64.

House Republican Leader Christine Drazan confirmed his death Thurdsay in a statement.

A cause of death wasn’t immediately available. Leif was seven months into his third term as a Republican state representative.

His House District 2 includes parts of Douglas, Jackson and Josephine counties. Previously, the representative had been a Douglas County Commissioner.

Colleagues of Leif, a Republican, described the lawmaker as patient, humble, hardworking and a mentor.