Oregon State Police say 11 employees placed on leave over vax mandate

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon State Police said Tuesday 11 employees – 10 troopers and a staff member – have been placed on administrative leave for not complying with the vaccine mandate for state employees.

“Those 11 OSP members are valued employees and are working through the process with our agency to determine next steps,” the agency said in a release.

Of the 1,267 Oregon State Police employees, 78% are fully vaccinated; 15% have approved religious or medical exemptions; 7% have exemptions that are pending review

Another 10 OSP members are working remotely, using vacation, or are on leave without pay as they “transition through the ‘in the vaccination process’ period.,” the agency said.

Two troopers and two staff members resigned, citing the vaccine mandate.