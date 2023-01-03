OSP rescues eagle with injured wing seen hopping down road

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Police shared photos last week after a trooper responded to reports of an eagle with an injured wing.

It happened last Thursday near Halsey, north of Eugene.

OSP said the eagle had been hopping down the road. When a trooper arrived, it hopped into the trees.

The trooper was able to capture it and take it to a local wildlife rehabilitation center in the backseat of a patrol car.

OSP tagged Chintimini Wildlife Center in Corvallis on its Facebook post about the eagle. We have reached out to that center to learn the status of the eagle.

