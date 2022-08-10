▶️ Watch: OSP trooper dodges head-on collision with car passing illegally

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Police are reminding drivers to not cross a double yellow line to pass traffic. And it’s making the point by sharing a video of one driver almost colliding head on with a trooper.

“We are seeing this happen way too often, drivers ignoring the double yellow lines on the roadways,” OSP said in a post on Facebook.

The video was taken on Aug. 2 about 20 miles east of Burns on Highway 20, OSP said. A car was passing a semi truck.

“Luckily in this case, of a near head-on collision, the Trooper was able to utilize a pullout to avoid the crash,” OSP said.

Police say those double yellow lines should be treated as a solid wall that you can’t cross.

“Double yellow lines indicated NO PASSING in either direction. These markings appear on stretches of Highway that have blind corners or incoming traffic that you are not able to see beyond,” OSP said.

