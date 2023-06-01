▶️ Oregon State Police cite more than 2,400 speeders Memorial Day weekend

Oregon State Police say troopers issued more than 2,400 speed citations over the Memorial Day weekend across the state from Friday through Monday.
Statewide stats
- Calls for Services – 2,417
- Reported Crashes- 210
- Routine Contacts- 4,180
Total number of warnings/citations for OSP’s Fatal 5
- Speed- 2,415
- Occupant Safety- 195
- Lane Safety- 525
- Impaired Driving- 25
- Distracted Driving- 69
- All Other- 2,570
Bend Area Command statistics
- Calls for Services – 103
- Reported Crashes- 15
- Routine Contacts- 177
Total number of warnings/citations for OSP’s Fatal 5
- Speed- 82
- Occupant Safety- 1
- Lane Safety- 26
- Impaired Driving- 1
- Distracted Driving- 0
- All Other- 88
East Region Statistics
- Calls for Services – 652
- Reported Crashes- 57
- Routine Contacts- 1,313
Total number of warnings/citations for OSP’s Fatal 5
- Speed- 892
- Occupant Safety- 56
- Lane Safety- 167
- Impaired Driving- 13
- Distracted Driving- 8
- All Other- 645