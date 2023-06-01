▶️ Oregon State Police cite more than 2,400 speeders Memorial Day weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Police say troopers issued more than 2,400 speed citations over the Memorial Day weekend across the state from Friday through Monday.

Statewide stats

Calls for Services – 2,417

Reported Crashes- 210

Routine Contacts- 4,180

Total number of warnings/citations for OSP’s Fatal 5

Speed- 2,415

Occupant Safety- 195

Lane Safety- 525

Impaired Driving- 25

Distracted Driving- 69

All Other- 2,570

Bend Area Command statistics

Calls for Services – 103

Reported Crashes- 15

Routine Contacts- 177

Total number of warnings/citations for OSP’s Fatal 5

Speed- 82

Occupant Safety- 1

Lane Safety- 26

Impaired Driving- 1

Distracted Driving- 0

All Other- 88

East Region Statistics

Calls for Services – 652

Reported Crashes- 57

Routine Contacts- 1,313

Total number of warnings/citations for OSP’s Fatal 5