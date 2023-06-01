▶️ Oregon State Police cite more than 2,400 speeders Memorial Day weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Wednesday, May 31st 2023

Oregon State Police say troopers issued more than 2,400 speed citations over the Memorial Day weekend across the state from Friday through Monday.

Statewide stats

  • Calls for Services – 2,417  
  • Reported Crashes- 210 
  • Routine Contacts- 4,180

Total number of warnings/citations for OSP’s Fatal 5

  • Speed- 2,415 
  • Occupant Safety- 195
  • Lane Safety- 525 
  • Impaired Driving- 25 
  • Distracted Driving- 69 
  • All Other- 2,570

Bend Area Command statistics

  • Calls for Services – 103  
  • Reported Crashes- 15 
  • Routine Contacts- 177

Total number of warnings/citations for OSP’s Fatal 5

  • Speed- 82 
  • Occupant Safety- 1
  • Lane Safety- 26 
  • Impaired Driving- 1 
  • Distracted Driving- 0 
  • All Other- 88

East Region Statistics

  • Calls for Services – 652  
  • Reported Crashes- 57
  • Routine Contacts- 1,313

Total number of warnings/citations for OSP’s Fatal 5

  • Speed- 892 
  • Occupant Safety- 56
  • Lane Safety- 167 
  • Impaired Driving- 13 
  • Distracted Driving- 8 
  • All Other- 645

 

