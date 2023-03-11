▶️ PHOTOS: Suspect collides head-on with Oregon State Police SUV

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An Oregon State Police SUV was hit head-on by another vehicle being driven by someone fleeing from police west of Portland. And while the images in the video above show it could have ended badly, the trooper was not hurt.

Here are more details from a OSP Facebook post:

On March 10, 2023, at approximately 12:45 a.m., OSP Trooper from the North Plains worksite responded to assist Yamhill County Sheriff’s Deputies and Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies with a vehicle attempting to elude.

The Trooper stationed his Patrol Tahoe on the southbound shoulder of Highway 47 and prepared to deploy spike strips if necessary. The suspect vehicle, a white Honda Pilot, had previously had spike strips effectively deployed before reaching the Trooper. When the Honda approached the Trooper’s vehicle driving northbound, it crossed the southbound lane, entered the shoulder, and collided head-on with the OSP Tahoe. Luckily, the Trooper was outside of his vehicle and on the opposite side of the guardrail when the crash occurred. The Trooper was uninjured.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office took the suspect into custody.

Including OSP, Washington County SO, and Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office , assistance was also provided by Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

RELATED: Bend woman charged in head-on crash that killed Warm Springs woman, 2 teens

RELATED: Women advancment in policing: Oregon State Police make a pledge