Oregon State Police spots driver using phone with both hands on I-84

You already know it’s against the law to drive with one hand on your cell phone. That doesn’t mean it’s legal to drive with both hands on the device.

That’s what Oregon State Police said they spotted recently on Interstate 84. They tweeted a photo showing a driver of a Kia Soul with a hand on the steering wheel while holding the phone with the very same hand.

OSP said at one point, the driver had both hands on the phone, although you can’t tell that in the photo.

OSP didn’t say if the driver was cited or how much the ticket was.

Here is how much a distracted driving ticket can cost, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation:

A first offense that doesn’t contribute to a crash is a Class B violation with a maximum fine of $1,000. A second offense, or if the first offense contributes to a crash, is Class A violation with a maximum fine of $2,000. A third offense in ten years is a Class B misdemeanor and could result in a maximum fine of $2,500 fine and could be 6 months in jail.

For a first offense that does not contribute to a crash, the court may suspend the fine* if the driver completes an approved distracted driving avoidance class, and shows proof to the court, within four months. *Only the fine is suspended – the violation will still be recorded on the offender’s driving record.