Alert for ‘armed and dangerous’ man seen in Southeast Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Police are warning the public about man described as armed and dangerous who has made his way into Oregon after allegedly committing multiple violent crimes in Utah and Nevada.

OSP said it was told Wednesday morning that the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada was in pursuit of the man driving a stolen Dodge pickup. The truck was seen entering Oregon on Highway 140 and it was believed to have been seen heading north out of Plush, Oregon.

The vehicle is described as a burnt orange/silver 2001 Dodge Dakota 4-door with Nevada license plate 436 NTR.

The suspect is a white adult male, 6 feet tall with a thin build and beard. He was wearing a black jacket, brown or tan camouflage pants and a baseball cap.

Police say he’s committed previous carjackings and home invasions. His alleged crimes span from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Elko, Nevada.

Again, he is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Call 911 or Oregon State Police at at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone.