Free parking, camping at Oregon state parks June 3

You have a chance to park and camp at Oregon State Parks for free during the first weekend of June in honor of State Parks Day.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is waiving all day-use parking fees on June 3-4 at the 25 state parks locations that charge them.

OPRD will also waive camping fees for all tent, RV and horse campsites on June 3. For camping availability, check oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com. There are also first-come-first served sites: https://stateparks.oregon.gov/index.cfm?do=reserve.first-come.

Fishing is also free statewide June 3 and 4. More information can be found at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Here are some events happening at Smith Rock, Cove Palisades and other state parks around Oregon on June 3.

Cove Palisades: Festival of the Land is a free festival that celebrates the diverse history, food and culture of Central Oregon 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event includes: archeology hikes, kids’ games and activities, petting “zoo”, mini farmers market, pollinator, wildfire and fish displays, fry bread and more.

Smith Rock: Trail Keepers of Oregon will lead a group of volunteers on some trail maintenance projects on trails in the park 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bring snacks, lunch, water and work gloves. Free. Registration required.

