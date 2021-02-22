Oregon state lawmaker accused of harassment is resigning

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon lawmaker facing expulsion from the state House of Representatives after women accused him of harassment is resigning.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Rep. Diego Hernandez said in a brief statement late Sunday that he had stepped down “so my colleagues may focus on serving Oregonians and so I can move forward with my life and focus on my health and family,”

Over the weekend a Judge rejected the Portland Democrat’s legal effort to stop the vote on his expulsion.

The entire House was scheduled to vote as soon as Tuesday on whether to expel Hernandez after a panel of lawmakers determined he created a hostile work environment for three women.