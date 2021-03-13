Oregon State knocks off Oregon 75-64 in Pac-12 semifinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ethan Thompson scored 16 points, Rodrigue Andela added 13 and Oregon State withstood a late rally to beat top-seeded Oregon 75-64 in Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

The fifth-seeded Beavers reached the conference semifinals for the first time since 2012 and dominated early, building a 19-point lead by the midpoint of the second half.

The Ducks stormed back, going on a 15-3 run to pull within 61-56 with 4 1/2 minutes left.

Oregon State’s Jarod Lucas hit a 3-pointer to stop the run and the Beavers quickly pushed the lead back to 12.

Oregon State is in the Pac-12 title game for the first time since 1988.