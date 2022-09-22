Oregon State Hospital issued $54,000 workplace safety fine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon State Hospital is facing a $54,000 fine for failing to investigate workplace injuries.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports from January 2021 to June 2022, the hospital didn’t investigate every time workers suffered an injury or illness that caused them to miss work.

Oregon OSHA’s citation says the hospital didn’t look at ways to prevent future injuries and illness from happening.

The state hospital is a secure psychiatric facility that mainly houses people charged with crimes who need mental health treatment before their cases can proceed.

A unnamed hospital spokesperson says they plan to pay the fine and are working to address the issues.