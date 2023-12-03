Oregon State Beavers to face Notre Dame in Sun Bowl

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon State Beavers are headed to El Paso, Texas, to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 29. Kickoff is 11:00 a.m. on CBS.

The Beavers (8-4) finished No. 19 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, three spots behind the No. 16 Irish (9-3).

Oregon State will be going into the game under unusual circumstances. The Beavers have a new head coach in Trent Bray. He was promoted last week from defensive coordinator after the departure of former head coach Jonathan Smith, who is taking over at Michigan State.

The Oregonian reported last week that quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, tackle Taliese Fuaga and receiver Anthony Gould don’t intend to play. And running back Damien Martinez was reportedly suspended after his arrest on supicion of DUII.

Uiagalelei who transferred from Clemson before this season, has again entered the transfer portal. ESPN reports he’ll pick a third college or declare for the NFL Draft.

This will be the final bowl game for Oregon State as a member of the Pac-12 as we know it. Ten teams are leaving in August, leaving just OSU and Washington State.

OSU and WSU last week agreed to fill at least half their 2024 football schedules with games against the Mountain West conference. OSU is expected to release its full 2024 schedule soon, which could still include a matchup against Oregon — one of the teams leaving for the Big Ten.