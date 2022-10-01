▶️ Oregon State vs. Gonzaga baseball at Vince Genna Stadium Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Beavers baseball is coming to Central Oregon this weekend.

OSU will be in Bend to take on Gonzaga at Vince Genna Stadium for an exhibition.

The teams will play a seven inning doubleheader starting at 1:05 p.m. The second game will start a half-hour after the first game ends.

“it means something we’re going to compete hard. More importantly, it’s a chance to develop and learn more about our team for some of our guys to get their feet wet versus an outside competition at the Division 1 level,” said Gonzaga coach Brandon Harmon.

There’s also going to be a baseball camp for kids hosted by the Beavers Saturday with players and coaches teaching the future generation of ballplayers. It appears registration is already full.