Oregon State stuns Oregon 38-34; Ducks eliminated from Pac-12 title race

by The Associated Press

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Newell ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:11 remaining, and No. 21 Oregon State took advantage of critical mistakes in the fourth quarter by No. 9 Oregon to rally for a 38-34 victory.

The Beavers trailed 31-10 late in the third quarter and 34-17 early in the fourth, but the Ducks gave their rivals a short field on three consecutive possessions, leading to touchdowns.

Oregon State ran for 268 yards and five touchdowns, overcoming its lack of a passing game.

The Ducks still had a chance to advance to the Pac-12 Championship Game, but they needed Washington State to defeat Washington in the Apple Cup. The Huskies prevailed 51-33. That allowed Utah into the title game against USC due to a three-way tiebreaker over the Ducks and Huskies.

The Beavers and Ducks, both 9-3, will now wait a week to learn which bowl games they will be invited to.

Central Oregon Daily News contributed to this report.