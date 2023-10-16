Beavers move up, Ducks drop slightly in new AP, coaches polls

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Losing by three on the road to a heated rival that is also a Top 10 team did not hurt the Oregon Ducks too much in the updated Associated Press and Coaches polls Sunday. And the Oregon State Beavers were able to move up multiple spots after its win over a ranked UCLA team.

The Ducks (5-1 overall, 2-1 in Pac-12) fell just one spot to No. 9 in the AP poll following its 36-33 loss in Seattle to the Washington Huskies. Oregon slid farther in the coaches poll to No. 11, a drop of three spots.

The Dawgs (6-0, 3-0) moved up to No. 5 in both polls.

Oregon State (6-1, 3-1) moved up three spots to No. 12 in the AP and one place to No. 13 in the Coaches poll after beating UCLA (4-2, 1-2) Saturday, 36-24. The Bruins slid to No. 25 in both polls.

The Beavers head into their bye week before visiting Arizona (4-3, 2-2) on Oct. 28.

The Ducks return to Autzen next week to face Washington State. The Cougars tumbled out of the top 25 after a 44-6 throttling at the hands of the Wildcats.