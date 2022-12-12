Oregon State gives head football coach Smith new 6-year, $30.6 million contract

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State and football coach Jonathan Smith have agreed on a six-year, $30.6 million contract.

The agreement comes after the Beavers went 9-3 this season, with a chance for the third 10-win season in school history coming Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl against Florida.

Oregon State says Smith’s guaranteed salary will start at $4.85 million next season and grow to $5.45 million by 2028.

The school also is adding $100,000 to its salary pool for assistant coaches (rising to $4.85 million) and support staff (rising to $2.5 million).

