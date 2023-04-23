Oregon State Athletic Director Scott Barnes hospitalized in California

by The Associated Press
Sunday, April 23rd 2023

FRESNO, CA (AP) — Oregon State says athletic director Scott Barnes has been hospitalized after experiencing what the school described as a medical event while attending an awards ceremony at Fresno State.

The school says Barnes is “receiving medical care,” but provided no details of his condition.

The 60-year-old is a former Fresno State basketball player and was at the school to receive an award.

He has been the athletic director at Oregon State since 2016 after previous stints at Pittsburgh and Utah State.

