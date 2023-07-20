▶️ Oregon Star Party takes advantage of some of the darkest skies in the US

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Star Party is underway on the Ochoco National Forest east of Prineville.

More than 400 people are camping on the Big Summit Prairie about 45 miles east of Prineville. That part of Central Oregon offers some of the darkest night skies in the continental United States.

“You come during the day. you set up. Some people nap in the evening. The real magic doesn’t happen until astronomical twilight (about 11:00 p.m.). Most people don’t realize that,” said Marianne Romano, Oregon Star Party co-director. “You have to wait until it’s really dark.”

Most people who attend the Oregon Star Party bring their own telescopes, but there are telescopes available for the public to view the night skies.

The event includes speakers and presentations on a range of astronomy topics, as well as catered dinners. Registration is available on-site.

Find directions and additional information at this link. The event continues through Sunday.