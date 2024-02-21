Oregon bill to move to permanent Standard Time fails — for now

by Travis Pittman

A bill to move Oregon to permanent standard time appears is not moving forward — for now — after senators voted to send it back to the rules committee. It’s over concerns about other states not passing the same legislation.

Senate Bill 1548, sponsored by Sen. Kim Thatcher, D-Keizer, was born from a coalition of lawmakers in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and California. The idea was to move all those states to Standard Time permanently, which does not require the approval of Congress. A switch to permanent Daylight Saving Time does.

A wrench was thrown in earlier this year when the Washington bill failed to make it out of committee. Bills in Idaho and California have also failed to pass at this point.

Senators voted down the Oregon bill Tuesday by a 16-14 vote. That prompted Thatcher to change her vote to make it 15-15, allowing the bill to ultimately be referred back to the rules committee.

The Statesman-Journal reports the rules committee will look to add an amendment, saying the bill can go forward as long as the neighboring states also adopt permanent Standard Time. A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

The Statesman-Journal reports that Democrat and Republican senators whose districts border Idaho and Washington expressed concern about moving to permanent Standard Time if those states did not do so as well.

Hawaii and Arizona are the only states on Standard Time permanently.