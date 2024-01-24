Oregon senator, neighboring state lawmakers pushing for permanent standard time

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A coalition of Republican lawmakers in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and California is working to finally say goodbye to the semi-annual tradition of moving the clocks back-and-forth by putting the states on permanent Standard Time.

Oregon Sen. Kim Thatcher, Washington Sen. Mike Padden, California Assemblyman Tri Ta and Sen. Roger Niello and Idaho Rep. Joe Alferi formed a working group to propose legislation in their respective states. Each one is introducing a bill calling for the change.

Most polling shows Americans want to do away with the spring and fall time changes, but are split on whether to go with Daylight Saving Time or Standard time. The issue is that permanent Daylight Saving Time requires approval from Congress. Permanent Standard Time does not.

Thatcher, from Keizer, plans to introduce SB 1548 when Oregon’s legislative session starts next month.

“Oregonians have long-expressed their desire to stop changing the clock,” said Thatcher in a joint statement. “Some prefer daylight saving time over standard time, and many don’t care which – they just want to stop changing the clock. Since daylight saving time is just not possible without congressional approval, and after waiting five years for Congress to approve a DST bill that passed here in Oregon in 2019, standard time has become a common-sense choice for 2024 and doesn’t need approval from Congress. Research also shows standard time is the healthier choice! I’m grateful to have the privilege of working with our surrounding states as they, too, introduce bills to ditch the switch!”

In Washington, Senate Bill 5795 received a public hearing on Tuesday in the Senate State Government and Elections Committee.

“There have been scientific studies connecting several health problems with switching back and forth between standard time and daylight saving time, including greater risks of heart attacks and more frequent workplace injuries. This bill would allow Washington to finally ‘ditch the switch’ by keeping us on standard time permanently,” Padden said.

In California, Assembly Bill 1776 is awaiting a public hearing.

“I am honored to join this multi-state coalition, and I know that this will make a difference to promote the health of the people of California and across the American West,” Ta said.

Idaho’s standard time bill has been drafted and will move to a House committee in the next few days. Alfieri says he’s confident of its passage.

Daylight Saving Time returns March 10, 2024.