Oregon State president put on probation for role in LSU cases

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State’s board of trustees placed president F. King Alexander on probation for his role in handling sexual misconduct complaints while he was at LSU.

After a seven-hour meeting Wednesday night, the board ordered Alexander to come up with an “action plan” outlining plans to regain the trust of his campus.

A report commissioned by the LSU board found there was a “serious institutional failure” in the school’s handling of Title IX cases during Alexander’s tenure.

He served at LSU from July 2013 through 2019 and took the same position at Oregon State in 2020.