Oregon faces snow-plow driver shortage heading into winter

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A shortage of snow plow drivers has made clearing the roads in Oregon a challenge. That’s according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The agency has almost 40 vacancies for seasonal and permanent positions on its road maintenance team in the eastern part of the state. The agency says new federal licensing rules for drivers resulted in longer wait times to obtain a commercial driver’s license, which contributed to the snow plow driver shortage.

The transportation department will pay for new snow plow drivers to get the special driver’s license.

Many drivers leave the agency for new jobs after the six-month snow plow season is over.