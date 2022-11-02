▶️ Sno-Park permit season is back in Oregon

Sno-Park permits are now required in designated Oregon winter recreation areas such as the mountain passes, ski resorts and winter play areas.
The permit season began Tuesday, November 1 and lasts through April 30.
Those permits will need to be placed near the left corner of the windshield of your vehicle or you may face a fine.
You can choose between:
- Annual pass: $25
- 3-day pass: $9
- 1-day pass: $1
Permits issued by Idaho and California are also honored in Oregon, and those states will honor Oregon Sno-Park permits.
Permits can also be transferred from one vehicle to another.
