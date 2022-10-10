SNAP recipients who lost food in wildfires get time to request replacement

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregonians who had to throw away food that they bought with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits because of wildfires in August and September have another two weeks to request replacement benefits.

People may have had to throw away food either because they were forced to evacuate their homes or because of widespread power shutoffs that happened the second weekend of September due to concerns that high winds could take down power lines, sparking more fires.

The deadline to request replacement SNAP benefits for those affected by the wildfires is Oct. 24.

The Oregon Department of Human Services says those people may request to replace food benefits equal to one month of the normal benefit amount for the household.

There are two ways to request replacement benefits.

Once approved, replacement benefits are added to the household’s existing Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

