Oregon SNAP emergency benefits continue in November

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Emergency allotments of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to most Oregonians will continue in October, the Oregon Department of Human Services announced Wednesday. It’s also expected to continue in November.

Here is more from ODHS:

The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency.

Because the federal government approved these emergency benefits for October, Oregon will also be able to issue them in November. However, the emergency benefits are expected to end when the federal public health emergency ends.

In October, approximately 432,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $69 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits.

“We know that many rely on these additional emergency food benefits to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families,” said Jana McLellan, interim director of the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Self-Sufficiency Programs. “We also know that many Oregonians are still struggling to meet their basic needs and we encourage them to contact our partners at 211, the Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for support during this difficult time.”

Current SNAP households will receive emergency allotments on Oct. 11. Emergency allotments will be issued Oct. 29 or Nov. 2 for households who did not receive benefits in the first monthly issuance.

SNAP recipients do not have to take any action to receive these supplemental benefits as they will be issued directly on their EBT cards.

More information about emergency allotments is available at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/Pages/Emergency-Allotments.aspx.

Questions about your SNAP benefits should be directed to the ONE Customer Service Center at 1-800-699-9075.

If your household receives SNAP and your income or the number of people in your household has changed, it could impact your benefits. It is important to make sure ODHS has the most up-to-date information.

You can report any changes to your income or household in many ways:

Online at: ONE.Oregon.gov By mail at: ONE Customer Service Center, PO Box 14015, Salem, OR 97309 By fax at: 503-378-5628 By phone at: 1-800-699-9075 or TTY 711



