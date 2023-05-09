Oregon replacing SNAP benefits that were electronically stolen from EBT cards

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

People whose Oregon Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits were electronically stolen from their EBT cards since last fall will have those funds replaced starting May 22. That’s according to the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS).

The stolen benefits that are being replaced range from Oct. 1, 2022 through the date that the replacements will begin, May 22. Those SNAP benefits may have been stolen via card skimming, card cloning or similar methods.

The deadline to request replacement benefits for this period is June 21, 2023.

The replacements are being paid for through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023.

ODHS says it cannot replace benefits stolen before Oct. 1, 2022.

After May 22, people in Oregon whose SNAP benefits were stolen should request replacement benefits immediately. Those people have 30 days to report it and request replacement.

Here is more on what you need to know from ODHS:

How to request replacement SNAP benefits

Visit the ODHS website at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/assistance/food-benefits/pages/replacement%20-benefits.aspx for information on how to request benefits via email or mail. Visit a local office. Find an office near you at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/Offices/Pages/one-services.aspx Call the ONE customer service center at 1-800-699-9075



If your Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits are stolen

You can request replacement benefits by contacting:

Your family coach The ONE customer service center at 1-800-699-9075 Local Self-Sufficiency Programs Office, find an office online at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/Offices/Pages/Self-Sufficiency.aspx.



How to protect your EBT card information:

Freeze your card immediately after each use and unfreeze it before making purchases. This can be done in the “Freeze Card” section under “Account Services” by visiting Cardholder.ebtEdge.com or using the ebtEdge mobile app. Block purchases made outside of Oregon and online purchases. These blocks can be removed by you when necessary. This can be done in the “Protect My Account” section under “Account Services” by visiting Cardholder.ebtEdge.com or using the ebtEdge mobile app. Keep your PIN secret. Do not share your PIN with anyone outside your household. Cover the keypad when you enter your PIN on a machine. Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges. If you notice any, cancel your card immediately. How to cancel your card: Outside of business hours: Call the 24-hour toll-free customer service line at 1-888-997-4447 to cancel your card and protect your benefits. Then call the replacement card line below during business hours to get a new card and PIN. During business hours: Call the toll-free replacement card line at 1-855-328-6715 to order a replacement card. The replacement line is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You will get a replacement card by mail, usually within five business days. Check card reading machines to make sure there’s nothing suspicious overlayed or attached to the card swiper or keypad. The overlays can be difficult to detect but are often bigger than the original machine and may hide parts of the machine. Sometimes scammers use text messages to obtain EBT card numbers and PINs, and steal SNAP benefits. These are known as phishing scams and are a type of fraud. ODHS will never send a text message to request your information. Do not provide your EBT card number or PIN by phone or text.



