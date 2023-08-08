Senators who walked out barred from running in 2024, Oregon Sec. of State says

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade announced Tuesday that after a review of voter-approved Measure 113, senators who had at least 10 unexcused absences in this year’s legislative walkout will not be able to file to run in 2024. That includes Sen. Tim Knopp, a Republican from Bend.

Measure 113 was approved by 68% of Oregon voters last November in response to repeated legislative walkouts.

The secretary of state’s office said Tuesday’s decision is similar to legal advice from the Oregon Department of Justice.

“It is clear voters intended Measure 113 to disqualify legislators from running for reelection if they had 10 or more unexcused absences in a legislative session,” Griffin-Valade said in a statement. “My decision honors the voters’ intent by enforcing the measure the way it was commonly understood when Oregonians added it to our state constitution.”

Of the 10 senators who refused to attend Senate floor sessions in an effort to block Democratic bills in this past session, six face reelection in 2024. That includes Knopp, the senate minority leader.

The senators who walked out argued that Measure 113 is flawed. While the public sector unions that pushed the measure intended it to block absent lawmakers from running for their next term, the language says lawmakers with at least 10 unexcused absences cannot hold office “for the term following the election after the member’s current term is completed.”

Since elections in Oregon are held before a lawmakers term is completed — not after — Republicans said the constitution plainly allows them to serve another term before penalties take effect.

But in Tuesday’s announcement, Griffin-Valade argued that courts have emphasized that “the text of adopted ballot measures must be interpreted in a way that is consistent with the voters’ intent.” She says voters understood that the measure was meant to prohibit legislators from holding office in the next immediate term.

Knopp released a statement citing the “plain language” of Measure 113 and says Republicans plan to challenge the decision in court.

Knopp claimed Griffin-Valade is providing cover for Senate President Rob Wagner, a Democrat. Knopp said the Senate President determines whether absences are excused.

“After repeated unlawful and unconstitutional actions by President Rob Wagner and other Democrat leaders in the 2023 Session, Senate Republicans held them accountable by peacefully pausing the session to gain compliance with Senate Rules, Oregon Law, and the Oregon Constitution. In retaliation, Wagner was quick to impose unexcused absences on members who challenged his failed leadership,” Knopp said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.