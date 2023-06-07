Bend mayor urges Knopp to end Senate walkout; cites loss of critical funding

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler has sent a letter to Sen. Tim Knopp of Bend, urging him and Republicans in the Oregon Senate to end their walkout that has lasted more than a month. She says the city is at risk of losing critical funding.

“Our city is now at substantial risk of losing out on essential funding and policy support to help us address homelessness, out of reach housing prices, public safety, funding for our schools, and clean water and transportation infrastructure,” Kebler wrote in her letter on behalf of the city council.

The boycott is now in its sixth week as Republicans in the minority, led by Knopp, have prevented a two-thirds quorum on the Senate floor. That’s stopped bills in the chamber from getting passed.

Republicans have cited an opposition a Democratic bill on abortion rights and gender-affirming care. Democrats have said that bill is non-negotiable.

“We understand there are bills that you oppose, but as an elected official, you have a duty to be involved in negotiating those bills and vote against them if you ultimately can’t support them,” Kebler wrote. “Shutting down the entire legislative process puts policies your community needs at risk. As Republican Rep. Kevin Mannix said in a recent OPB story, there is good legislation at risk of dying if you don’t end the walkout.”

The GOP has also cited a recently dusted off 1979 law saying bill summaries must be readable at a middle school level.

The standoff is down to a matter of which side blinks first. If there is no compromise well before the session is constitutionally required to end by June 25, the hundreds of bills that haven’t passed both the House and Senate will die.

Oregon Democratic held a rally Tuesday, citing a range of bills about urgent issues facing Oregon, including ones aimed at reducing drug overdoses, mitigating wildfire risks and shoring up seismically vulnerable dams, that are in limbo because of the ideological rift.

Knopp was unmoved by the Democrats’ dire warnings Tuesday.

“Well, there are always lives at stake as it relates to policy that is being debated here in the state Capitol,” Knopp told reporters after the rally. “However, unfortunately, their ire is misplaced, and the Senate Democrats could have ended this weeks ago.

The boycott has prevented the Senate from reaching the two-thirds quorum required to vote on bills, with all but two of the 12 Republicans and the lone Independent staying away.

The walkout happened despite a ballot measure, approved by Oregon voters last November, that disqualifies lawmakers with 10 or more unexcused absences from being reelected in the next term. The measure, now part of the state Constitution, is expected to be challenged in court by Republican senators if the secretary of state’s office prevents them from registering as candidates.

On June 1, Democrats in the Senate voted to fine senators $325 every time their absence denies the chamber the two-thirds quorum it needs to conduct business.

Here is the full letter from Kebler:

Dear Senator Knopp,

I write to you today on behalf of the entire Bend City Council. We implore you to return to the Senate floor to debate and vote on bills and the State budget. The Council and our constituents are becoming increasingly alarmed about the legislative shutdown you are orchestrating. Our city is now at substantial risk of losing out on essential funding and policy support to help us address homelessness, out of reach housing prices, public safety, funding for our schools, and clean water and transportation infrastructure. We know that you share our concerns about these critical issues, and while last month state economists reported that Oregon has nearly $2 billion more in increased revenues for essential services and investments, nothing can move forward until Senate Republicans go back to work.

We understand there are bills that you oppose, but as an elected official, you have a duty to be involved in negotiating those bills and vote against them if you ultimately can’t support them. Shutting down the entire legislative process puts policies your community needs at risk. As Republican Rep. Kevin Mannix said in a recent OPB story, there is good legislation at risk of dying if you don’t end the walkout.

We agree. We cannot wait. We want to highlight for you what’s at stake for your community:

Funding to reduce and prevent more community homelessness: Central Oregon has a record high number of people living in tents, cars, RVs, and homemade shelters. Central Oregon ranks top in the nation for homeless youth and families. We have come together in an unprecedented way to help address this crisis. We have doubled our shelter capacity, opened a navigation center, and are getting people moved through our shelter system into housing. But without state funding to continue shelter operations, we will be forced to close shelters possibly as early as 2024 and put people back out on the street. There is bipartisan support for directing funding to cities to make sure shelters stay open and we do not go backwards on this issue. But this means nothing unless Senate Republicans get back to work.

Increased housing supply: Lack of affordable housing continues to have a dire impact on our community, contributing not only to increased homelessness but also hurting local businesses’ ability to hire and retain a workforce. Bend has been a key part of the conversation in Salem on how we tackle the housing crisis. We have been innovative leaders on investing in affordable housing and pushing for more middle income housing. But we also need state action. Several bills are necessary, including HB 2980, which provides a revolving loan fund for infrastructure, HB 2705, a middle-income tax exemption bill – a bill that you sponsored – and HB 3440, which allows counties to set aside money to help homeless families. We need these tools to continue to make a dent on housing prices so working families can afford to live in Bend, but none of them will happen if the Senate isn’t taking votes because of the walkout.

Increased Public safety: Repeatedly we have heard from our police chief that the bottleneck at the state Department of Public Safety Standards & Training is keeping us from putting our newly hired officers out on the street quickly enough to meet the needs of our growing call volumes. Funding for DPSST’s increased training will not be available if you allow the session to end without passage of this essential package.

School funding: The walkout is creating great uncertainty for our local school districts. While state budget writers have proposed increasing school funding to the highest level ever, nothing can move forward until you show up to vote, which is leaving our schools, families and educators in limbo, unable to plan for the next school year.

For these reasons and so many more, and with less than a month left in the legislative session, we implore you to stop the Republican Senate walkout. We know that you can do good work for this community. You have done so in the past by supporting investments in higher education and infrastructure, and working with the City on issues we agree must be addressed urgently. We once again need your support for our community’s most pressing needs. The stakes are too high and we cannot wait any longer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.