Oregon Senate votes to reinstate foreclosure moratorium

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Lawmakers in the Oregon Senate voted in favor of a bill on Monday that would reinstate the state’s moratorium on foreclosures for homeowners dealing with pandemic-related financial hardships.

Under the bill, homeowners could place their mortgage in forbearance at least through the end of June.

The moratorium could be extended until the end of the year if Gov. Kate Brown lengthens the statewide emergency period.

The bill passed the Senate 19-9 and now goes to the House.

Lawmakers have pushed the housing crisis to the forefront during the legislative session, and last week sent to the governor a bill that extends the time renters have to pay back rent.