Oregon Senate votes to make health care a right

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate has approved a resolution that would ask voters to decide whether the state is obligated to ensure that every resident has access to affordable health care as a fundamental human right.

The resolution, whose aim is to amend the state Constitution, was approved along party lines, with Democratic senators in favor and Republicans opposed.

It next goes to the House in the Democrat-controlled Legislature.

A similar effort in 2018 was approved by the House but it died in committee in the Senate.

If it had been put on the ballot and approved by voters, it would have been the first constitutional amendment in any state to create a fundamental right to healthcare.