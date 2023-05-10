▶️ Report: Oregon senate GOP wants Dems to drop 20 bills to end walkout

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Republicans in the Oregon Senate have a new demand in order to end their walkout that has brought work in the chamber to a halt.

The weeklong boycott started based on a 44-year-old rule that states bill summaries must be at an 8th- or 9th-grade reading level.

Now, Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend reportedly wants Democrats to kill at least 20 bills that Republicans claim are hyper-partisan.

“The Senate President is recklessly trying to push deeply partisan bills,” Knopp told KATU. “We have a list of bills we think meet that criteria, either being unlawful or unconstitutional.”

The list has not yet been provided to Democrats, KATU reports, but Knopp says those will be provided this week.

