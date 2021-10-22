Oregon Senate GOP leader steps down abruptly; Tim Knopp takes over

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

State Sen. Fred Girod (R-Lyons) on Friday voluntarily stepped down as Republican Leader for health reasons.

The caucus elected Bend Sen. Tim Knopp as the new Republican leader.

The rest of the leadership team remained unchanged.

“I want to thank Senator Girod for his leadership over the last year and a half. He has been a strong conservative champion for Oregon Republicans,” Knopp said. “He will be missed in leadership, but he is doing what he believes is best for his health, and I support him. Republicans have a great opportunity to showcase our ideas and vision as a viable alternative to decades of failed Democratic leadership in Oregon. I look forward to serving this caucus to do just that.”

Knopp has held his senate seat since 2013.