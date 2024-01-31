Oregon Senate Democrats, Republicans outline priorities for 2024 session

HOMELESSNESS RELIEF AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING Helping unhoused Oregonians find stability and a path to a better life

Putting affordable housing within reach for Oregonians SAFE, HEALTHY COMMUNITIES Taking on the drug crisis

Cleaning up our streets

Reducing crime and supporting victims

Increasing access to mental health care and drug treatment

Preventing and responding to climate disasters STRONG SCHOOLS, STRONG ECONOMY Setting Oregon students up to succeed in the 21st Century

Ensuring schools are protecting the rights and safety of students

Supporting Oregon’s workforce, including our teachers and mental health workers

Lowering rising costs for hard-working Oregonians

Empowering Oregon entrepreneurs, innovators, and workers

Balancing the budget and maintaining funding for critical state services

Keeping our government accountable, stable, and transparent

Boosting Housing Production The severe housing shortage that exists in Oregon today was created overtime by status-quo liberal policies that have handcuffed cities, overregulated builders, and stifled development. Senate Republicans are proposing commonsense reforms which will free up land to invest in housing of all types in all communities, not just Portland. Priority Legislation: SB 1564 Addressing Drug Addiction, Homelessness, and Crime Drug addiction, homelessness, and crime have soared in recent years – especially since Measure 110. Communities have suffered and lives have been lost. Senate Republicans are introducing several key bills aimed at getting these issues under control and saving lives. Some policies focus on treatment for drug addiction, and others support victims of child abuse. While special interest activists and far-left Democrats defend the Measure 110 disaster, most Oregonians say it’s time for drastic change. The Legislature must course correct and create a better policy that puts people on a path to recovery. Senate Republicans believe Measure 110 reform must recriminalize drug possession to a Class A Misdemeanor, giving law enforcement what they need to provide accountability that will require treatment for addiction as a diversion from jail. Reform must also ban public use of hard drugs, enhance penalties for drug dealers, fund specialty drug courts, and allow counties – not OHA – to address needs at a local level. Priority Legislation: SB 1555, SB 1588, SB 1579 Defending the Kicker, Growing the Economy, Lowering Costs Oregon is an amazing place to call home, but it comes with a high price tag. Inflation coupled with high taxes, fees, and burdensome regulations pushed by Democrat lawmakers has made Oregon so expensive to live, operate a business, and raise a family that people are fleeing in huge numbers. Senate Republicans will push for lower taxes for small businesses, financial relief for wildfire victims, income tax exemptions for veterans, and property tax exemptions for seniors, while fighting Democrat attempts to raise taxes and take the Kicker from working Oregonians. Priority Legislation: SB 1542, SB 1549, SB 1520, SJR 202, SB 1543 Protecting Constitutional Rights Threatened by Democrats Senate Republicans place great importance on protecting the constitutional rights of Oregonians whether it be the 2nd Amendment or the Kicker. This will remain a focus throughout the entire Session as tyranny of the majority is often an inevitable reality in the Democrat-controlled Legislature.