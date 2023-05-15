3 Oregon senators reach 10 absence limit in boycott; face voter-approved DQ

by The Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republicans and an independent senator in the Oregon Senate stretched a walkout Monday to 10 days, triggering a new constitutional provision that prohibits lawmakers with 10 or more unexcused absences from being reelected.

The walkout that began May 3 has stalled action on hundreds of bills, including on gun control, gender-affirming care and abortion rights, as a deadline threatened to disqualify them from being reelected.

Three of the boycotting senators — two Republicans, Sen. Dennis Linthicum and Sen. Daniel Bonham; and an Independent, Sen. Brian Boquist — reached the 10-day limit on Monday, meaning they are automatically disqualified from holding office as a lawmaker for the next four-year terms.

The walkout by GOP senators in the Democrat-dominated Legislature has prevented a quorum of the Senate, with two-thirds of members required to be present for the chamber to debate and vote on bills. Republicans have used the tactic in previous years.

On Monday, only 16 senators were present, four short of the quorum. All the Republicans and the lone independent stayed away.

This time, a constitutional amendment — approved by 68% of voters in a ballot measure last November — disqualifies lawmakers with 10 unexcused absences from reelection. At least some of the boycotting senators are expected to file challenges to their disqualification in court.

Election results from November 2022 show a majority of voters in all but two counties approved Measure 113 — the 10 unexcused absences rule. The two counties that voted against were Lake and Sherman.

Central Oregon Daily News reached out to all three senators. Boquist responded with the following.

“I was in the news in 2019 for that quorum denial. I spent almost nothing in my reelection. My district is majority independent with D/R in equal minority. We have received thousands of emails in support of following the law and parents rights. Thousands. We have gotten about ten from the union M113 supporters … and three are from the same person. Good luck on your article.”

Central Oregon Daily News contributed to this report.