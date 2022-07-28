Pump your own gas: Oregon’s no self-serve rule suspended for heat wave

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Drivers in 25 Oregon counties, including Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties, will be allowed to pump their own gas — at least for a few days.

The Oregon Fire Marshal made the announcement Wednesday as a result of Gov. Kate Brown’s emergency declaration due to the heat wave hitting the state.

The authorization means drivers in 25 counties, including Central Oregon, can self-serve their gas until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, when the emergency order expires.

The main reason is so that gas station workers don’t have to spend all day in excessive temperatures.

The emergency declaration covers Columbia, Clackamas, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Grant, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill counties.

By law, Oregon drivers are prohibited from pumping their own gas except in rural areas and at nighttime on the coast. Motorcyclists and drivers of diesel vehicles are allowed to pump their own fuel anywhere in the state.

A similar suspension of the no self-serve rule happened during the COVID-19 pandemic and during the 2021 heat wave.